Michael Vodrazka Running for Eloy City Council

Michael Vodrazka, Lauren Vodrazka, and Deborah Dorman

This month, we are placing a spotlight on our very own Robson Ranch resident, Michael Vodrazka. Michael is running for one of three open, non-partisan, 4-year positions on the Eloy City Council.

Michael has close to 40 years of financial accounting experience in the private sector. He was a board member of the Lake Zurich Illinois Baseball & Softball Association for over five years, holding additional positions as League Vice President, Equipment Manager, and Coach of several teams. In addition, Michael was a board member of the Lake Zurich Jaycee’s civic organization. He is currently treasurer of the Robson Ranch Genealogy Club, and a member of the Softball and Theatre Clubs. Michael is married and a father of two adult children.

As a first-time, non-partisan public office candidate, Michael is excited about his Council Member candidacy and what he can offer to the community. Michael is actively making rounds to meet people in the Eloy community. He has received the following questions and given his responses:

Q: What made you want to run for the Eloy City Council member position?

A: I was talking with our current City Council Member, Andy Sutton, about the position. After some considerable thinking, I decided that I would be a good candidate as a member of our City Council, based on my previous community experiences and wanting to bring positive change to our city.

Q: How do you feel about the current educational opportunities available to the children in Eloy?

A: Arizona has many public education challenges, including lack of resources and low teacher pay. Children are our future. I would like to help foster ideas to better our Eloy schools and their overall educational offerings.

Q: What do you think are the greatest needs for Eloy?

A: I believe children deserve to have safe and robust public schools; Eloy housing to be affordable for families and seniors; improvements to our public infrastructure (roads/water: to support growth; and revitalization and enhancement of the Eloy Main Street business district for the entire community.

Q: Speaking of housing, what are your thoughts on new housing developments?

A: We need to be able to provide our neighbors and future residents with affordable housing options. There are families and seniors that are on strict budget constraints and are already being stretched thin with the rising costs of living expenses, as well as homeless families in the community.

Final comments from Michael: “Our community needs to work on common goals to make Eloy a successful and prime place to live, visit, and shop for goods and services. I want to be part of the solutions for our city and help Eloy grow.”

Please strongly consider voting for Michael Vodrazka as your next Eloy City Council Member in the July 30 Primary Election.