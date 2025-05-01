Patty the Parrot by Stephanie Koenke Bowl by Deb Brothis

Tamara Weaver

Few would disagree that May is a merry month. It’s known for spring, holidays, flowers, and celebrations. That alone would seem to prove the premise of May being merry.

At the glass fusion studio, we tend to be merry all year long, but May is a month that brings special joy. Whether it’s Cinco de Mayo, Mother’s Day, Memorial Day, or simply National Cherry Cobbler Day on May 17 or Lucky Penny Day on May 23, we don’t like to miss the chance to celebrate.

Holidays and celebrations offer us a variety of opportunities to turn our happiness into inspirational glass creations. We hope the pictures of our glass designs bring you joy. If so and if you would like to be a part of this fun club, contact Doris Betuel at [email protected]. She will explain the process and help you get signed up for your first class.