MasterMind! Robson Ranch Medallion Treasure Hunt

Another life-changing MasterMind! Robson Ranch event was held in late January. This time it was about locating the MasterMind! Medallion that was hidden somewhere in our community. The team of Linda Johnson, Katrina Sugar, and Annie Woods used their detective skills to decipher all of the daily clues. Then, the super sleuths discovered the MasterMind! Medallion in the library within the Sports Center. Neither Nancy Drew nor The Hardy Boys could have done better. It was not an easy find. The elusive treasure was affixed to the underside of a bookshelf, and not obvious by any means.

Anyway, the winners walked away with $50 in cash, entrees for four people at the Old Spaghetti Factory in Chandler, and two $25 gift cards from Clean Freak Car Wash. That means that there are no excuses for dirty automobiles! Well done, Linda, Katrina, and Annie!