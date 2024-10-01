Live Music with Sierra Sound

Vocal/guitar duo Sierra Sound is gearing up for another season of live music for your listening and dancing pleasure! Both members are residents here at Robson Ranch. Kim Gibbs is the vocalist for the duo and is accompanied by Ken Muhlbeier on acoustic and electric guitars. The two have been performing together as Sierra Sound since 2016. They comprise their own backing tracks consisting of backup vocals and harmonies recorded by Kim, and keyboard, guitar, and bass instrumentation by Ken giving them the full band sound. They play regularly in the Robson Ranch Tack Room/Grill as well as the Hermosa Ballroom Patio and many other venues in the surrounding area, including Tucson! They have been honored to be invited to perform at the Eloy Glow hot air balloon/skydiving event for the past two years and are excited to be back again this year!

The duo plays a wide variety of soft rock, classic rock, and country music and is sure to have something to please everyone’s taste! If you are new to Robson Ranch and have not heard them play, you’re missing out! Check out their schedule and come out to sit back, relax, and enjoy some good tunes, sing along, tap your toes, or get up on your feet and dance the night away! You are sure to have a good time!

Having a party? Please consider having them provide the entertainment for your birthday, anniversary, block party, or state party. You can reach them by email at [email protected] for rates and more details.

Their schedule is posted regularly on their group facebook page at sierrasoundeloyaz and also the Nextdoor website.

Here is a sample of their schedule until the end of 2024.

Oct. 31: Private event

Nov. 9: Eloy Glow, 3:30 to 5 p.m.

Nov. 26: Robson Tack Room/Grill, 4 to 7 p.m.

Nov. 29: Party on the Patio—Hermosa Ballroom Patio, 5 to 7 p.m.

Dec. 27: Fiesta Grande RV Park, 6 to 9 p.m.

All events are open to the public unless otherwise stated.