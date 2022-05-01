Line Dance Hosts End-Of-Season Dance Party

On Thursday, April 7, the Line Dance Party held its Spring Dance Party at the Hermosa Ballroom from 1 to 4 p.m. All levels of dancers were invited to eat pizza, drink wine and other beverages of choice, and to dance to songs that were taught throughout the year. CJ served not only as the dance instructor but also as the DJ. This party was free for all members in good standing, which included the pizza and wine.

A New Absolute Beginner Line Dance class started at the beginning of the month of April. Were you unable to join this class, but are still interested? Look for information on the next Absolute Beginner class starting date in the Mid-Week Scoop or on the website rrazlinedance.wixsite.com/club.

Membership costs $20 a year, which includes admission to Line Dance parties and all classes. Improver and Intermediate classes are taught on Tuesdays and Thursdays; Beginner and Absolute Beginner classes are on Wednesdays and Fridays.