Light Up Your Life

Birdhouse lantern by Connie Drew Triangle lantern bird by Mary Nunn Snowman lantern by Tamara Weaver

Doris Betuel

The days are getting shorter and the nights are coming sooner, as winter approaches. Lights are being turned on earlier now. It is a perfect time to add some sparkle and illumination with a hand-made lantern or set the mood with a cool votive!

Here in the Robson Ranch Fused Glass Club, you can learn the techniques to make your very own hand-crafted lantern or votive. Check out some of the lanterns and votives created by our members! They are beautiful to behold and unique to you and your décor choices. These lights also make wonderful one-of-a-kind gifts!

To get started, take a beginner’s class with us! From there, you can make lanterns, votives, plates, trays, or suncatchers for yourself, your family, or friends. For more information or to sign up for an orientation class, please email Doris Betuel at [email protected]. Let us melt some glass together!