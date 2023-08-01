Let’s Dance

On June 22, the members of the Line Dance Club headed to the Hermosa Ballroom for a line dance party. What a nice way to get out of the heat of the summer!

With CJ the instructor’s leadership, we danced for three hours, breaking only for pizza. Of course, the bar was open for everyone to purchase drinks. Before you knew it, it was 4 p.m. already. Everyone had a terrific time and can’t wait for the next dance party.

Interested in joining in the fun? The next session of the Absolute Beginners classes begins in September, and those classes are offered Wednesdays and Fridays. Watch the weekly Scoop for further details.