Last Tournament of the Season

On March 9, the Tennis Club at Robson Ranch hosted Springfield in the last social tournament of the year. We had a beautiful spring day with lots of sun and perfect temperatures to compete one last time this season.

A continental breakfast, provided by Ellen Rafeedie, started the day before hitting the courts. Women’s, men’s, and mixed doubles were played at the top of each hour starting at 9 a.m. and ending at 2 p.m. Lunch was served by the food committee of Bonnie Milliard and Nancy Mize at the half-way point. Two points were awarded to the team who won the set; one point awarded for a tie. Robson Ranch ended up victorious at the end of the day with a score of 21-17.

The community tournament directors met at the end of March to plan for next season’s social tournaments. Robson Ranch will begin the season hosting two tournaments. Everyone can’t wait for the next season to begin!