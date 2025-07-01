July Means Freedom—So Light One Up at the Robson Ranch Cigar Meetup!

Because nothing says independence like a cigar in one hand and zero responsibilities in the other.

July is all about freedom—freedom from deadlines, freedom from chores, and freedom to enjoy life one puff at a time. At Robson Ranch, we’re celebrating Independence Day the only way we know how: with great cigars, good company, and just enough mischief to keep the HOA guessing.

Red, White, and Blue Smoke Signals

Let’s face it, our forefathers didn’t fight for freedom so we could spend July sitting indoors binge-watching cable news. They wanted fireworks, camaraderie, and maybe—just maybe—a little smoke in the air. So we’re keeping the spirit alive with our favorite tradition: the monthly Robson Ranch Cigar Meetup.

July Cigar Meetup Details

Date: Wednesday, July 30, 6:30 p.m.

Location: It’s classified, patriot. But you’ll unlock the coordinates by joining the C-List at cigarmeetup.us!

Each month, 20+ freedom-loving cigar fans gather to share stories, argue over flavor notes, and occasionally light sparklers (don’t worry, Mike’s watching the firepit). Whether you’re a seasoned aficionado or a rookie with a lighter and a dream, you’re welcome here.

Bring a Few Bucks for Our Prize Drawing!

That’s right—freedom comes with perks. We’ll be raffling off some fun cigar goodies, so toss a few dollars in the hat for your chance to win something cool (and possibly flammable).

Yes, It’s Hot. We Live in the Desert.

But don’t sweat it—literally. The misters will be flowing to keep us cool while we puff and pontificate. It might be July in Arizona, but we’ve got the chill factor covered.

Bring a cigar, bring a friend, bring your independent spirit.

We’ll bring the vibe.

So come celebrate life, liberty, and the pursuit of a perfect draw. Because in July, independence isn’t just a holiday—it’s a lifestyle.

See you there!

Mike and David, Robson Ranch Cigar Meetup Coordinators