Joyful Downsizing: How to Create a Fitness Hub in Your Home

Transforming any space into a fitness hub is a productive and convenient way to invest in your health. Here is a step-by-step guide to add fitness in your home!

1. Assess the space

• Measure the dimensions of your space. What equipment and fitness activities will fit?

• Check the ceiling height to ensure enough clearance for overhead movements.

• Identify how the structural elements like shelves or rods can be repurposed. Command hooks by 3M are great to hang items of various weights within easy reach.

2. Clear out and clean the space

• Remove everything from the area. Identify which tools and props can easily slide under areas.

3. Optimize lighting and ventilation

• Lighting: Replace or add light fixtures with bright LED bulbs to make the space feel safer, larger, and more inviting. Add dimmers to make yoga relaxing.

• Ventilation: Place a tower fan and a portable air purifier to keep air circulating.

4. Decide on the purpose of the fitness hub

• Determine what type of workouts you will focus on (yoga, stretch, strength-training exercises) and choose equipment given the limited space, like foam roller, balance cushion, Pilates ring, BOSU ball, jump ropes, yoga straps, ankle weights, wrist weights, dumbbell hand weights, and kettlebells. Dedicate space for a laptop or iPad to view fitness videos on YouTube.com.

• Consider a storage chest or storage cube to store supplies: electric air pumps, resistance bands, exercise wall charts, foot roller/textured massage ball, and workout shoes.

5. Add a large mirror

• Place a standing, moveable, full-length mirror with a secure base to make the space feel bigger and showcase your fitness form.

6. Flooring options

• If possible, use interlocking foam mats for cushion and to protect the floor.

7. Create storage

Floating shelves and under-shelf storage baskets are ideal for storing small items like dumbbells, kettlebells, or towels.

Over-the-door organizers on the back of the door add storage. If your door opens out, consider a removable door-hanging rod organizer where items are visible and easily accessible.

Consider where to use and store larger equipment like whole body vibration plates, foldable treadmills, mini stepper, and under-desk elliptical exercisers. Purchase or place only those you will use frequently.

Use technology to stream workout videos and connect with fitness apps. If wall space is limited, use a foldable phone stand or adjustable laptop shelf. Use a Bose portable Bluetooth speaker for music. Arrange a magnetic white board with fitness routines and schedules.

Be accountable to your fitness goals by using monitoring devices like Apple Watch, Fitbit, Oura Ring, and Body Pod by Hume Health. Label exercise tools to increase the chances of them being put back where they belong. If you find equipment is not being used, reconsider its placement. You can get in shape anywhere—just do it and use it!

