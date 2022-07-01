Join Us! RRLGA Summer Golf

Summer golf is here at the Ranch! Temperatures are rising, and the course is certainly changing, but Robson Ranch Ladies Golf Association (RRLGA) ladies will still be playing! Previous summer play days were Mondays beginning at 6:30 a.m., but definite start times and days will depend on the renovation schedule.

If you have questions or are interested in playing with the ladies this summer, contact Kathy Holwick at [email protected] hotmail.com. Too hot for 18 holes? No problem! Players are welcome to continue on for as many holes as they wish. No handicap is necessary since scores won’t be postable during the renovation. The RRLGA would love to have you join in on the summer fun!