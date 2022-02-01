Jewish War Veterans Welcomes Junior ROTC Master Sergeant Fred Driver

On Sunday, Feb. 20, Jewish War Veterans (JWV) Copper State Post 619 welcomes Master Sergeant Fred Driver of the Junior Reserve Officer Training Corps (ROTC) program at Hamilton High School in Chandler. Since 2003, Driver has been teaching aerospace science and leading the Junior ROTC program there, including honor guards, honorary graduates, and until recently, the Adopt a Highway program, when a lack of funding paused the program.

Post 619 has in turn come to the aid of the ROTC program in years past. When the program lacked funds to procure drill rifles, the post purchased several to ensure the drill team could compete in an upcoming event. When the Air Force authorized battle uniforms for cadets, they didn’t authorize additional funding, resulting in a need for boots. Post 619 then purchased 15 pairs of boots for the unit.

MSgt Driver will discuss what the Junior ROTC program is and isn’t, including their mission statement, and national and community responsibility. He will also discuss the Jewish War Veterans tie-in and Junior ROTC support for funerals, graduation escorts, honor guards, speaking engagements, and the former Adopt a Highway program.

The February meeting will be virtual. Everyone is welcome to attend by signing into Zoom on Sunday Feb. 20, at 10 a.m. To join the Zoom meeting, go to: https://bit.ly/34NLvua.

The Post is looking forward to resuming in-person meetings in Sun Lakes once it is safe to do so again. In the meantime, we continue to support many of the 501 (c)(3) nonprofit organizations that help our veterans. For additional information about JWV activities or membership, please contact Jr. Vice Commander Elliott Reiss at 480-802-3281 or [email protected]

Jewish War Veterans, the oldest active national veterans’ organization in continuous operation in America, is made up of members who are veterans and patrons who support the JWV mission to aid homeless, hospitalized, and at-risk veterans. Post 619 represents a wide range of religious affiliations. Support is provided to Arizona veterans of all religions and beliefs.