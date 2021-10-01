Horse Racing Resumes

Agnes Wilson

The Robson Ranch Horse Racing season is scheduled to run from Jan. 13 through March 3, 2022. Eight exciting races will be run each Thursday evening in Hermosa room 3.

Players may participate as betters or owners to try to win tokens by selecting winning horses from the 12-horse field. Go for the favorites or try to win big by picking long shot winners. If you come as a group, challenge your friends to see who is better at picking horse race winners.

The doors open at 6:30 p.m. with an owner’s lottery at 7 p.m. and the first race at 7:15 p.m.

Join us for the challenge, anticipation, and excitement of Robson Ranch Horse Racing.

Ladies are encouraged to wear hats for the Jan. 13 opening day!