Hello to Halloween

Spiderweb plate by Michele Chui Bat dishes by Mary Nunn Day of the Dead plate by Carla Naymik Scarecrow plate by Ella Kubick

Doris Betuel

Fall is here! Here in the Fused Glass Club, we make all sorts of seasonal items. With fall in sight and Halloween right around the corner, it is time to create some Halloween-themed items. Check out the fall and Halloween-inspired items made by our members! These items are adorable and scary at the same time.

If you would like to make items like this, we can help you get started! We offer beginner classes throughout the year and would love to have you join us in learning how to melt glass. We are an active club with all levels of glass artists from beginners to seasoned artists—all are welcome!

Please email Doris Betuel at [email protected] if you would like further information or to sign up for a future class.