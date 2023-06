Wednesday’s Hand, Knee & Foot Card Club took a special field trip in April to A Latte Vino and enjoyed a delicious lunch and some competitive card playing (30 awesome ladies all from Robson Ranch). Congratulations to Barb Mazurek, Elizabeth Meyer, and Maureen McGuigan—the winning team! If you’re interested in playing cards with us, please join us at the Sports Club at 1 p.m. every Wednesday (men and women invited). Contact Vicki Keslin with questions at 423-304-7743 or [email protected].