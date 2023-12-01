 Halloween Spooktacular Dance Highlights

Funniest Costume Winners: Victoria, Linda, and Ken Callison as Barbie, Ken, and Skipper Best Couple Costume Winners: Paul and Jean Salmon as Kansas City tight end Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift Scariest Costume Winners: Martha and Rich Plasse as Corpse Bride and The Grim Reaper DJ Rick Hall

Patricia Weston, Activities Coordinator at Robson Ranch

Robson Ranch hosted its 1st Annual Halloween Spooktacular Dance on Saturday, Oct. 28, and it was a spectacular success!

DJ Rick Hall was the master of ceremonies for the evening, and he played an impressive variety of music for the residents to dance to—from Halloween-themed music to popular line dances and classic rock. He even took requests!

Residents showed their spirit by wearing costumes that varied from beautiful to terrifying! It was difficult to select winners, but by a round of applause, the following folks each won an amazing gift basket filled with Halloween-themed goodies.

Scariest Costume Winners: Martha and Rich Plasse as Corpse Bride and The Grim Reaper

Funniest Costume Winners: Victoria, Linda, and Ken Callison as Barbie, Ken, and Skipper

Best Couple Costume Winners: Paul and Jean Salmon as Kansas City tight end Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift

I would personally like to thank each and every person who attended for making this a night to remember. I am eager to see what our creative residents come up with next year!