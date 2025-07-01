Mike Consentino

Half price. Yea! Who doesn’t like half price? Membership dues for the Desert Woodcrafters Club are full price ($120) when paid between January 1 and July 1, and half price ($60) when paid between July 1 and Dec. 31. The last half of the year is already upon us and there may be some residents/renters who are interested in a half-price deal.

So, what does a member get for $60? The woodshop is equipped with about $140,000 worth of tools and equipment including a drill press, two band saws, a router table, several sanders, six lathes, a shaper, a planer, a miter saw, two table saws, and a computer numerical control (CNC) machine. The shop is also equipped with the latest technology for dust collection and scrubbing airborne particles to provide a healthy working environment. In addition to the stationary tools and equipment, there is a large variety of hand tools and consumables (such as glue and sandpaper).

Try and find a better deal than basically $10/month for all that equipment. Come on by for a tour if you would like to see the shop layout. The on-duty safety Monitor will be glad to show off the shop.

Later this year a variety of training classes will begin such as basic bowl turning, segmented bowl turning, cutting and chaos boards, lazy Susans, use of epoxy, turning handles for ice cream scoops (operational testing required so one of my favorites!), and many others. Bowls are graded by certain members based upon how many M&M’s they hold.

If you are considering giving the woodshop a try, this might be the time to get started. After all, who doesn’t like half price?!