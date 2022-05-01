Fusing Glass—Start or Continue Your Journey!

Fusing glass is fun! After the beginners class, most members embark on making bowl, trays, and vases. Help is always available from our many enthusiastic members. We also offer our members an optional monthly class on how to use some of the advanced tools and equipment in our studio. In March, we were pleased to offer specialized classes on how to make totems, creating beautiful landscapes, and also how to display their creations in imaginative and different ways.

We enjoy offering our members these advanced techniques and ideas for making more than bowls, vases, and trays. However, we are continuing to offer the beginner classes once a month to get you started on your journey. Once you progress beyond the basics, we would be happy to show you how to make atypical projects such as totems, landscapes, or centerpieces for your tables!

Please email Doris Betuel at [email protected] if you would like further information or to sign up for a beginner class. Start your fused glass journey with us!