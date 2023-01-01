Fused Glass Fun

Weave by Carla Naymik Standing votive by Janet Krummann Fish nightlight by Carla Naymik Cross by Cindy Nastav Round mirror by Michele Chui Mountain scene garden stake by Susan Vaupel

The Robson Ranch Fused Glass Club is off and running in 2023! In addition to the typical items you can make in our studio (plates, bowls, ornaments, etc.), our members are enjoying some specialty classes to create mirrors and garden art, and also learning to weave glass to create fabric-like effects. What fun!

Are you ready to start a new hobby this year? Get started by taking an orientation class and join our friendly and helpful members! After learning the basics, you can create some beautiful art to decorate your home or to give out as gifts to your family and friends. If you are interested in attending an orientation class or want more information, please email Doris Betuel at [email protected]

We are located in studio 5 of the Creative Arts Center (CAC) and will also be participating in the CAC open house on Jan. 14. Stop by to see what we do, ask any questions you have, and/or to sign up for a future class. We would love to have you join us in your glass journey!