Fused Glass Club at the Art Fair

Minions by Connie Drew Giraffe by Cindy Nestev Dog by Nancy Nesbitt Halloween witch by Dema Harris

Tamara Weaver

It’s November. You’re not dreaming. Lucky for us here on the Ranch, November no longer equates to shoveling snow.

With snow shoveling out of the way, our club has been busy preparing for the Robson Ranch Fall Arts & Craft Show and Sale on Nov. 16. Members create unique glass pieces and generously donate them. We used the monies to purchase much needed supplies for the club.

We also feature three phenomenal raffle pieces created by the best glass artists around these parts. Tickets are $1 a piece, $5 buys you 7 tickets, and $10 buys 20 tickets, which almost ensures you a win.

In addition, we will have our Grab Bag game available. You can play as many times as you want and we encourage you to play often. $5 guarantees you a beautiful, surprise glass piece secretly wrapped, with the $5 going to our animal rescue charity. It was a hard summer for our lost dogs and cats, and the needs have been very high. Please consider helping us help pets in trouble.

Lastly, stop by and sign up for a beginner’s class. If you don’t make it to the sale, Doris Betuel will be happy to get you booked in by contacting her at [email protected]. In the meantime, enjoy some pictures of our members’ work.