Do More with Glass!

Stainless steel with strips of blue and black glass by Nancy Nesbitt Wood with bird of paradise by Susan Vaupel Feather in wood with parrot and butterfly by Marita Hickman and Mark Lewis Pot with glass flames and wood by Susan Vaupel Pottery with glass inserts by Mary Ann Bectel

Doris Betuel

If you have been following the articles on fused glass, it is a never ending delight to view the wonderful and creative projects that are created with melted glass. Some of our members have expanded their glass universes to include other mediums, such as ceramics, wood, or metal with fused glass. Check out the beautiful and inspiring projects that you can make by mixing glass with other mediums. No experience, no problem! Our members range from beginners to experienced artists, and all are welcome.

To get started, the club offers a beginners/orientation class. After the class, members can take continuing education classes that are regularly scheduled to learn new techniques or to make specific projects. It is a wonderland of glass! If you would like to sign up for an upcoming beginners class or just want more information, please email Doris Betuel at dorisbetuel@gmail.com. Let’s melt some glass together!