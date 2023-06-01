Democratic Club of Robson Ranch Hosts Early Candidate Presentations

Deborah Dorman

On May 8, at their regularly scheduled member meeting, the Democratic Club of Robson Ranch (DCRR) got an early start on the 2024 elections, hosting discussions with U.S. Congressional candidate Kirsten Engel and soon-to-be candidate for Pinal County Sheriff, Patrick Melvin. Melvin has 38 years of experience in law enforcement, including roles as fire chief, police chief, and city manager, in Arizona, Texas, and on tribal lands. He outlined his goals of bringing resources back to the county, and improving professionalism and accountability to the office. Kirsten Engel lost the last election by a very small margin of 5,232 votes, or 1.5%, and brought the district into focus for national support in 2024. She is an environmental law professor, and will focus on water issues in Arizona, women’s fundamental freedoms, preventing cuts to veterans’ programs, respectful democracy, and making sure Arizona and District 6 get their share of federal resources. More information can be found at engelforarizona.com.

Although the May meeting was the last regular meeting until the fall, various club events will take place over the summer, such as a Freedom Party on July 2, monthly Bunco, and a booth at the Fiestas Patrias in Eloy in September. The club is working on a new website and Facebook presence, and adding karaoke to various social events.

About a dozen club members have signed up to volunteer for a reading program at Curiel Elementary School, which will be under an umbrella of an AARP program. Students have suffered greatly in reading levels from the school disruptions caused by the COVID-19 pandemic. More volunteers are needed (and one need not be from the DCRR). The program involves meeting with two to four second grade students twice a week for two hours, for seven months, with substitutes available for vacations and unavoidable conflicts. A background check is required. For more information on school volunteering, speak with Lee Noble at [email protected].

For more information on membership or club activities, contact [email protected] or [email protected].