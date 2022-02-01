Dance the Night Away on February 2

Mary Jo Albrecht

What could be more romantic, with Valentine’s Day near, than dancing the night away? Join the Robson Ranch Dance Club (RRDC) on Feb. 2 for an evening of dancing featuring our DJ, Christa Quackenbush.

Christa will be offering an assortment of music including Latin, swing, ballroom and country. Whether you’re looking for fun, a night out, a chance to socialize with your neighbors, meet others who love to dance, or dance with your sweetheart, we have you covered.

Admission is $5 per person for RRDC members and $10 per person for nonmembers and guests, payable at the door. Please bring cash or checks made payable to RRDC.

The doors and no-host bar open at 6 p.m., and dancing is from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m.

Also mark your calendar for the next RRDC dance on March 10.

The RRDC is for social dancers of all levels and styles, including ballroom, Latin, swing, country, and more! Our goal is to bring dancing opportunities to Robson Ranch with monthly dance events from November until April, sponsored by Robson Ranch Dance Club. Dances, featuring live and DJ entertainment, are in the Hermosa Ballroom right here at Robson Ranch!

If you would like to become a member of Robson Ranch Dance Club, contact Mary Jo Albrecht at [email protected] for more information or a membership form. Membership dues are $20 per year. One benefit is you pay the member price of $5 for dances! Only residents of Robson Ranch may be members; however, members can invite guests to attend with them.

We are so excited to provide these fabulous dance opportunities at Robson Ranch! See you on the dance floor!