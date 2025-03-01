Dance Club’s March 12 Dance Features The Girls Next Door

Tom Albrecht

Robson Ranch Dance Club will feature “The Girls Next Door” playing dance music at the March 12 dance at the Hermosa Ballroom. The music starts at 6:30 p.m., and Robson’s resident social dance teacher, Christa Quackenbush, will be doing a short swing dance lesson (for beginner dancers) from 6 to 6:20 p.m. Doors will open at 5:45 p.m.

“The Girls Next Door” are residents here at Robson Ranch: Amy Petersen, piano and flute; Connie Koza, guitar and vocals; Connie Drew, drums/percussion; and Lisa Hunt, keyboard and vocals. The band formed in the spring of 2019 and has enjoyed performing for audiences throughout the area. They especially enjoy offering theme parties and provide a variety of rock and country favorites, love songs, blues, and lively, danceable songs.

The entrance fee is $5 for Robson Ranch Dance Club members; $10 for nonmembers. Not a member? If you have not joined, memberships are available at the door.

We rely on support from our members to cover the cost of the ballroom, the bands, and DJs. Every person who joins as a member is helping to build a thriving dance community at Robson Ranch. The dance club’s mission is to provide dancing opportunities to Robson Ranch residents. For more information or to be put on our mailing list, contact Mary Jo Albrecht at [email protected]. Sponsored by Robson Ranch Dance Club.

Future Dances

April 9: Jerry Duruz

May 7: TBD