Congratulations to the RRLGA Club Championship Winners

Champion Flight, left to right: Rhonda MCGree, Diane Penner, Sue Duncan, Mary Nielson Super Senior Flight, left to right: Jan Stocek, Sally Fullington, Lois Hammond, Judy Brozek Senior Flight: Nedra Partner-Miller and Kim Hagood Plum Flight, left to right: Janice Donaldson, Leslie Fleming, Robin Barber

Jane Everett

The Robson Ranch Ladies Golf Association (RRLGA) Club Championship tournament was held April 1 and 2. The wind was a challenge, but thankfully no one was blown away. The four flights in the tournament were: Club Championship, Senior Flight, Super Senior Flight, and Plum Flight.

Thanks to the men at the woodworking shop for making the charcuterie boards (what a beautiful job they did) that were given to the winners. The winners received a board as well as a monetary gift for the pro shop.

Championship Flight: Overall Winner: Diane Penner, 1st Gross: Mary Nielsen, 1st Net: Sue Duncan, 2nd Gross: Rhonda McGree, 2nd Net: Pam Costner

Senior Flight: Overall Winner: Nedra Partner-Miller, 1st Gross: Kathy Holwick, 1st Net: Kim Hagood, 2nd Gross: Regina Bellach (missing), 2nd Net: Debbie Lanzilatti, 3rd: Gross: Pam Mumy, 3rd Net: Jean DeChristopher

Super Senior Flight: Overall Winner: Lois Hammond, 1st Gross: Sally Fullington, 1st Net: Jan Stocek, 2nd Gross: Judy Brozek, 2nd Net: Patti Baumann

Plum Flight: 1st Gross: Robin Barber, 1st Net : Janice Donaldson, 2nd Gross: Leslie Fleming, 2nd Net: Christine Nevitt