Community Dance Party Ends Desert Fest Day

Bobbie and Kathy Instructors Loralee and Cj Deb, Kathy, and Janet

Linda Gayer

February 21 was certainly a busy day at Robson Ranch. The Tennis Club hosted SunBird and Trilogy communities in a tennis social that allowed almost 40 players to compete in women’s, men’s, and mixed doubles. The vendor/club fair filled the overflow parking lot, a concert was performed in the Hermosa Room, a corn hole competition took place, and the day ended with a Community Dance Party sponsored by the Line Dance Club.

DJ Jerry performed the music that the dance club members had requested with his usual enthusiasm and energy. Doors opened at 5 p.m. and the dance ended at 9 p.m., and the dance floor was always full. What a fun evening for all levels of dancers!

The next dance party that the Line Dance Club will host will be on Thursday, June 25, from noon to 4 p.m. in the Hermosa Room. All Line Dance Club members are free; guests cost $5 each. Why not join us to see if this club is for you? Although everyone starts in Absolute Beginners, experienced dancers may move to Beginners or Improvers quickly.