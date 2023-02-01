Christmas Golf Cart Parade Delights!

Santa Claus Chet Kwiat The Grinch Arizona Santa Robson Ranch Singers Santa’s cart

Pat Sand

Robson Ranch residents’ creativity was on display for the annual Christmas Golf Cart Parade. Decorated carts twinkled with lights and garland. The residents started to line up at the softball field at 3:30 p.m. on Dec. 16.

All residents were encouraged to donate a toy for the Toys for Tots charity. The donations were so generous that the Marines had to bring a truck to transport the many toys back to the Casa Grande VFW. Among the toys donated were several bicycles and scooters. All the toys were given to children in the local area.

The Robson Ranch Singers graciously sang carols before the parade began at 4:30 p.m. The Robson Ranch Grill provided yummy frosted sugar cookies and hot chocolate for the carolers and the parade participants, making sure they were fortified for the breezy ride through the community.

Many residents lined the streets to watch the 60 or so carts drive the parade route honking, joyfully shouting yuletide wishes, and listening to Christmas music. Several homes held parties along the parade route and partiers came out to offer the parade participants Christmas cookies, treats, and specialty beverages as people drove by. Each year, the parade continues to grow as more residents move in.

