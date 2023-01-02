Children Sermons: A Favorite of Many

Children’s sermons are a favorite for many worshippers around the world. So, what to do when in a 55 and older community?

Four years ago an answer was given. Everyone qualifies as a “child of God,” so … “The Children of God Sermon” was born!

The interdenominational, inclusive, Friendship Center Church celebrates the start of its fifth year at Robson! The Children of God Sermon is just one of the unique features of a church that honors and respects everyone’s spiritual journeys and unique beliefs in Christ.

We have found Children of God sermon, where the pastor asks open-ended questions, reveals profound insights from fellow Robson followers of Jesus and seekers alike.

Sound interesting? Come see for yourself.

Where: The Laredo/Cheyenne Room in the Ranch House

When: Sundays at 9 a.m.

Who: Friendship Center Church of Robson Ranch

God bless us as we follow Jesus by “Loving God, and Loving Everyone, Everywhere”!