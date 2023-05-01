Be the Ball…

Kathy Warner and Pam Mumy Kim Hagood and Marcia Bartlett Joan Campbell and BJ McIntosh Raquelle Carvallo and Carla Meyer Lanette Inman and Jackie Kachel Mothers and daughters: Jan Stocek and daughter Sherri Martin, Anne Peterson and mom Jeri Srenaski, Becca Couch and mom Patti Baumann. Barb Wilson and daughter Melissa Svoda Committee members: Deb Parker, committee chair, Pam Mumy, Becky Sheffler, Connie Lundberg, Donna Toller, Cath Lewis, and Robyn Tanke Golf Pro Jay Wilson Theodore and our registration team: Becky Sheffler, Jane Everett, and Connie Drew Bobbie Johnson and Ann Earl Sally Hoagland and Barbara Gayer Darlene Phillips and Sharon Kasper Bev Hokanson, the gopher Jeannie Bales, Jean Pryor, Betty Cochran, and Dema Harris Candy Burtis, Judy Newell, Pati Palumbo, and Angie Shelmeyer Greenskeeper’s Revenge Hole

“Caddy Shack Classic” was the theme of this year’s Robson Ranch Ladies Golf Association (RRLGA) Member/Guest tournament, and what a crazy fun two days! Planning began a year ago, with committee members meeting regularly, often via Zoom over the summer months. One hundred four ladies dressed for success, from classic argyle to Captain’s attire. Guests came from as far away as South Carolina, Florida, Colorado, and Wisconsin.

Day one, known at this tournament as “Monday Funday,” consisted of a nine hole scramble and nine holes of best net according to flag color. Players used mulligans, magic putts, and a pro drive to improve their scores. None of those tricks helped, however, on a Greenskeeper’s Revenge hole that had the ladies putting on a green covered with landscape flags. Our resident Bushwood Country Club gopher, Bev Hokanson, passed out cookies on the course.

Winners in five flights on Monday Funday were twosomes Pam Costner and Jeanne Strand, Kim Hagood and Marcia Bartlett, Cath Lewis and Teresa Baxter, Raquelle Carvallo and Carla Meyer, and Patti Baumann and Becca Couch. The fun continued in the Hermosa Ballroom with a buffet dinner, basket raffles, silent auctions, music, and dancing.

Day two golf was best net. Play was a bit more serious, but still a great day! We enjoyed perfect weather and great scores.

Flight winners were: Kathy Warner and Pam Mumy, Kim Hagood and Marcia Bartlett, Joan Campbell and BJ McIntosh, Raquelle Carvallo and Carla Meyer, and Lanette Inman and Jackie Kachel.

Mothers and daughters also joined the fun, including: Jan Stocek and daughter Sherri Martin, Anne Peterson and mom Jeri Srenaski, Becca Couch and mom Patti Baumann, and Barb Wilson and daughter Melissa Svoda.

Thanks to all the players and guests, our committee, our registration team, and the help and support (and sense of humor) of Golf Pro Jay Wilson_ for making the tournament a success!