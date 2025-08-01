August in the Desert: Where Your Cigar Melts Before You Do

The Robson Ranch Cigar Meetup—Slightly Toasted, Mildly Hydrated, Always Smoking.

Listen up, cigar lovers. July gave us fireworks, grilled meat, and the right to smoke in semi-questionable places. But now it’s August. The month where the sun tries to kill us, and the asphalt threatens to eat our flip-flops. Naturally, that means it’s time to gather outside and light things on fire. Because nothing says “we make excellent life choices” like puffing a cigar in 110 degrees with friends who also ignore the weather forecast.

August Cigar Meetup Details

Date: Wednesday, Aug. 27

Time: 6:30 p.m. (just after the sun gives up)

Location: Top secret. Think Area 51, but with better chairs and more cigars. Join the C-List to unlock the drop zone: cigarmeetup.us.

What to Expect

* Cigars—Naturally

* Misters—Working harder than your A/C in July

* Friends—Sweaty, hilarious, and mildly dehydrated

* Music—At Mike-approved volume (i.e., LOUD)

* Shenanigans—Almost guaranteed

PRIZE DRAWING!

Bring a few bucks and a sense of adventure. You could walk away with premium cigar swag or something David found in his garage and rebranded as “vintage.” Either way, you’ll feel like a winner.

Yes, It’s Hot.

We live in a giant solar oven. But don’t worry—the misting system will be cranked high enough to hydrate a camel, and there’s always someone nearby with a cold drink and a bad joke.

Whether you’re a cigar pro or still learning which end to light, you belong here.

This isn’t just a meetup—it’s a rebellion against boredom, routine, and doing anything productive after 6 p.m.

So, bring a cigar, bring a friend, and bring that attitude that says, “Yeah, I know it’s August. What of it?”

See you there—unless your lighter runs out of butane.

Mike & David, Robson Ranch Cigar Meetup Coordinators and Full-Time Misting Enthusiasts