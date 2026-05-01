April Showers Bring May Stained Glass Flowers

Pink flower by Rita Burback Pot full of flowers by Julie White

Julie White

April may not have blessed us with many rain showers, but the Stained Glass Club studio is bursting with creativity! Members are hard at work crafting an array of vibrant stained glass flowers. From delicate daisies to bold sunflowers, there’s an exciting variety of styles to explore. These beautiful creations can be used in so many fun projects—whether you want to brighten up an outdoor trellis, create charming yard decorations, or add flair to plant stakes and colorful glass cacti, the possibilities are endless!

A little stained glass trivia: According to the Guinness Book of World Records, the largest stained glass window in the world resides in Justice, Ill. The window is located in Resurrection Cemetery, most popularly known as the haunting site of Resurrection Mary, a hitchhiking ghost that hangs out at the cemetery’s gate. But this mausoleum is more than just a spooky tourist attraction. It’s an example of beautiful architecture that houses some of the finest art in Illinois. The building was constructed in 1969 by an architectural firm that still has offices today in Chicago and Los Angeles. (Source: Scottish Stained Glass)

If you’re ready to dive into the colorful world of stained glass flowers and more, why not join us for a beginner class? It’s a fantastic way to discover your artistic side and experience the joy of working with stained glass. For more information and to register for an upcoming class, just shoot us an email at rrazstainedglassclub@gmail.com. We can’t wait to see what you create!