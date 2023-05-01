Amazing Gourd Club Art

Martha Spillane

The Gourd Club members hope everyone had a happy and healthy Easter and Passover. We welcome spring and new members to the Gourd Club.

I’m going to get right to the point.

We are producing some class A gourds, many worthy of a Scottsdale art gallery. Take for example the work of first-time gourder Lauren Vodrazka, who has jumped right in creating amazing pieces. Lauren works full time, but yet finds the time to do gourd homework and attends club on Sundays. Much of her work is produced by using a burner, dremel, and alcohol inks. Her work is on display in our studio showcase.

Come by the studio anytime to visit with us or just to check out our showcase. We’re open Sundays 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., Mondays 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., Tuesdays 1 to 4 p.m., and Thursdays 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Interested in joining? Membership is $20/year. An orientation class is $10; we supply your first gourd and supplies. Orientation classes will resume in the fall.

To those who are leaving the Ranch for the summer, have a good trip!