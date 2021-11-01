All Robson Bands Concert and Dance November 14

Ron Hunt

Join us Nov. 14, from 6 to 9 p.m. for a big concert and dance night featuring Robson’s great bands. The Girls Next Door, the Road Runner Blues Band, and Sierra Sound will share the stage in the Hermosa Ballroom. They will all join with a handful of others who have been in Robson bands of the past for the grand finale of three songs. Doors open at 5:30 p.m.

There will also be a live auction of great donations from those who really want to make a difference in people’s lives. The evening is a celebration of sharing sponsored by the group 100+ People Who Care.

This night is to raise awareness for our great local charities and ways to give. As always, 100 percent of what we raise goes to our local charities. The two charities for this event are Against Abuse, which offers domestic violence shelters and other resources throughout Pinal County, and the Boys and Girls Club, a long-standing local charity to help children through life’s difficult circumstances.

All of the Robson bands are donating their time and talent to raise awareness and fund these great charities.

How you can join, make a difference, and attend this great event

We are inviting you and all of your friends to join us in making a real difference in our neighbors’ lives by becoming an ongoing, supporting member.

Members can include an individual, couple, or team of two people. Each team or individual gives $100 to selected local charities that we all can nominate and vote upon. Since we couldn’t meet during COVID’s worst times, we decided to catch up by funding two of the finest charities this time. Your donation gets you in the door to this greatest of Robson events!

What’s more incentive, both of these charities qualify for the Arizona tax credit, which allows you to take $100 off the top of your taxes for 2021. It’s not just a deduction, it’s a credit—even more incentive to give and come to a great concert and dance!

We’re also asking area organizations, couples, or individuals to become part of our work as sponsors. Those who give $1,000 are gold level, $500 is silver level, and $250 is bronze level sponsorship.

Friendship Center Church of Robson Ranch is a gold level sponsor currently, and we’re looking for more.

For more information, contact one of your friends who are already members. Or, these members volunteered to be contacts if you have questions: Sue Golden at 330-345-8876 or [email protected]; Linda Johnson at 952-207-4923 or [email protected]; Rindy Avis at 720-234-3280; Roger Avis at 303-656-7100 or [email protected]; or Ron Hunt at 218-330-5306 or [email protected]

Thank you to all our members, present and future, for your generously giving ways!