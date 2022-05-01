After the Resurrection…

For Christians, the Resurrection may be the greatest of all their biblical endearments, which allows that God raised His son Jesus Christ after being crucified and buried in a cave. After lowering His body from the cross on Calvary, His followers quickly buried Jesus without any of the normal preparation for a dead person. It was a Friday afternoon and the normal procedure of using ointments and spices, the custom of the Jewish people of that day, was delayed until the following Sunday.

When Mary Magdalene and the other women came to the tomb to anoint the body, they found it empty.

The rest of this amazing story is the foundation for the majority of Christians/Believers around the world, and provides and sustains their hope that when they pass from this life, delivered into heaven, they will meet face to face with their Lord and Savior Jesus Christ.

For believers, Pastor Larry Sundin, and the congregation of Rock Springs Church who celebrate their belief in Christ each week during services in the Hermosa Ballroom, Easter and the Resurrection are a special time of the year. Besides Christmas Day, celebrating the special day of Jesus being lifted up to heaven and being placed at the right hand of God, the Father, is a beacon of hope in what seems to be a fallen world.

We always welcome our neighbors and friends to join us for services each and every Sunday at 9 a.m. Become a Believer and share the joy of knowing that He lives.