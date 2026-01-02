A Village at Work: Supporting Students Who Need It Most

Christa Quackenbush

There is a lot wrong in the world. But when people lean in—each in their own way—to make things a little better, the world is, in fact, a better place.

According to The Journal of Consumer Affairs, Arizona ranks last in the nation for education. The state earns poor marks across nearly every category. Arizona ranks last in funding, second-worst overall for K–12 performance, has the most crowded classrooms, and the lowest high school graduation rate in the U.S.

Basic education is the key to economic opportunity, yet Arizona’s outlook shows little sign of improvement. For families living in poverty, the challenges are even greater.

The obstacles are numerous: housing instability, lack of food, unreliable or nonexistent transportation to work, low wages, postponed medical or dental care due to lack of insurance, complicated applications for aid, no computer or internet, and not enough money to replace clothing or shoes their children have outgrown. Added to all of this is self-consciousness and stigma children feel when they lack basic essentials.

A federal law called the McKinney-Vento Act aims to ensure homeless students have the same access to education as their peers. Every school district must have a McKinney-Vento liaison. In Eloy, that is Angela Acuna; in Toltec, it is Debbie Brown. Their work ensures homeless children and youth are enrolled in school, have transportation, and receive services such as free meals, school supplies, tutoring, and counseling when needed.

But the McKinney-Vento Act is severely underfunded. The Title 1 funds Eloy and Toltec use cover only a fraction of what students need. They rely on charitable organizations to fill the gaps. And many families who are not homeless still struggle to afford food, clothing, shoes, and school supplies and need help.

Twice a year, in conjunction with the Arts and Crafts Fair at the Hermosa Ballroom, the Democratic Club of Robson Ranch (DCRR) runs a gigantic bake sale. This fall, 34 volunteer bakers produced mountains of muffins and bread, towers of cakes and pies, baskets of cookies, even dog biscuits! More than a dozen volunteers packaged the treats, and six more staffed the sale the next day.

Robson Ranch residents turned out in force to buy the homemade goodies and donate cash, making this DCRR’s most successful fundraiser yet! All proceeds go directly to the Eloy and Toltec school districts to provide food, clothing, shoes, hygiene products, and school supplies for families in need. Thank you, Robson Ranch!

A bake sale won’t change the world—but it can change the life of a child. Helping students graduate from high school can alter the trajectory of their lives, and of the generations that follow. Change often begins with one small act of care.

Did you know that Arizonans can donate to school districts and receive a dollar-for-dollar state tax credit? Individuals receive up to $200. Married couples filing jointly receive up to $400. If you owe state taxes, please consider helping our local schools with a fully tax-deductible donation.