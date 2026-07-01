A Patriotic Weekend to Remember

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It was a weekend of music, parades and patriotism to celebrate America’s 250th anniversary over Memorial Day in Washington, D.C., for a group from the Robson Ranch Singers. The weekend was to remember fallen heroes with profound gratitude and solemn respect.

A highlight was joining with eight other choirs from across the country for a performance at the famed Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts. The Memorial Day Festival Chorus, featuring the 300-person choir, along with the Capital Wind Symphony, performed a number of patriotic songs, including the national anthem, “This Land is Your Land,” and a medley of each song from all U.S. service branches. In attendance were scores of veterans, including several who served in World War II.

On the morning of Memorial Day, the Festival Chorus then sang the opening song for the Memorial Day Parade, which marched down Constitution Avenue. “The Battle Hymn of the Republic” was a fitting opening to this most patriotic parade dedicated to our fallen soldiers.

The 15 members of the Robson Ranch Singers, along with spouses and friends, making a total of 22 participants, had time to visit a number of sites in our nation’s Capital, including museums and memorials, including the Vietnam Wall, the Korean War Veterans Memorial, and the newest 911 Memorial on the grounds of the Pentagon.

In all, it was a moving and patriotic trip that created memories and deepened friendships for the Singers. We wish to especially thank the Robson Ranch Community, Robson Managers Mike Taylor and Sara Cecil and their staff, as well as the City of Eloy and Mayor Andy Sutton for all the support and well-wishes we received.