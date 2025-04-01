A Nice Day for Tennis

On Feb. 15, Robson Ranch held Desert Fest, and the Tennis Club had a strong presence there. It was a beautiful day for residents and guests to learn about the various clubs in the community.

At the Tennis Club table were lemons and grapefruits from Dee Lee and cooling neck wraps made by Sue McCloud for people to take as well as a flyer that was created by Larry Haisting. A few new players were added to the club that day!

On Feb. 27, the club sponsored a tennis event, Poker Tennis, followed by a social and a general membership meeting. Thanks to Tom and Barbara Gayer for opening their home for the potluck social. The winner of Poker Tennis with the best poker hand of the day was Nancy Mize. A full house! Congratulations to Nancy for her winning hand!

If you are interested in learning about the Tennis Club, please check out the bulletin board, which is located just outside the Sports Club. Contact any executive board member whose contact information is listed. Dues are only $20 for the year, which includes social round robin play, ball machine training, social mini-tournament against area clubs, and socials that the club sponsors.