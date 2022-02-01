A Jolly Good Tournament

Pam Mumy

The Robson Ranch Ladies Golf Association had a jolly good time at our annual December Red and Green Tournament. Sixty-four members, decked out in their team holiday colors, played a match full of fun. There was lots of team spirit, with cheering and fun bantering amongst the players.

The tournament was a different format this year that even required a bit of strategy. After each hole, team foursomes had to decide to count one, two, or three best ball scores. The total score over/under par was then combined with all the teams of that color. The winning team—Green!—was announced during the luncheon that followed. Topping off the fun day was a surprise visit from Santa!