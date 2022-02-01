Front Page, February 2022

A Jolly Good Tournament

Both teams showed off their favorite color, with Santa in the middle, of course!

Not everyone gets to sit on Santa’s lap! Pegi Fortner, Dema Harris, Marcia Tiefenthaler, and Mrs. Claus Candy Burtis.

Posing for a “green” picture with Santa are Shirley Eliuk, Cindy Jensen, Mary Kindt, and Julie Carl.

Oh, Christmas tree! RRLGA President Rhonda McGree

Let it snow! Barb Wilson is ready for winter. And golf!

Pam Mumy

The Robson Ranch Ladies Golf Association had a jolly good time at our annual December Red and Green Tournament. Sixty-four members, decked out in their team holiday colors, played a match full of fun. There was lots of team spirit, with cheering and fun bantering amongst the players.

The tournament was a different format this year that even required a bit of strategy. After each hole, team foursomes had to decide to count one, two, or three best ball scores. The total score over/under par was then combined with all the teams of that color. The winning team—Green!—was announced during the luncheon that followed. Topping off the fun day was a surprise visit from Santa!