2024 Mah Jongg Fun Day Brings Smiles to Resident Players

Teresa Downs

This year’s Mah Jongg Fun Day was held on Jan. 15 in the Cheyenne/Laredo Room. It was an epic day of games, friendship, laughter, great food, fun player gifts, great door prizes, and more for 52 players. The top scorer this year was Mary Beth Krasovetz Fisher. For many of us here at the Ranch, our Mah Jongg story started with Mary Beth, what a well-deserved grand prize winner! Prizes were awarded to the Top 10 Scoring Players (not in scoring order): Kim Miller,

CeCe Lindstroth, Gloria LaMere, Karen Kulling, Diane Oster, Nancy Murray, Diane Kincaid, Sherry Erickson, and Joan Barber.

A big thank you goes to our amazing community business sponsors including Debra Kwiat (if you need a realtor in Arizona and/or Washington, she’s licensed in both states and will work hard for you) and Chatty Shack Salon and Med Spa (for all your facials, massages, and more). Both donated generously for player prizes.

The charity raffle raised more than $700 for Community Outreach of Robson Ranch (communityoutreachrobsonranch.org). One hundred percent of the raffle proceeds went to directly benefit the children of Eloy. Thank you to this year’s co-chairperson, Stephanie Marshall, who made a beautiful custom Mah Jongg tote bag and matching tile bag and donated Mah Jongg-themed merchandise for the charity raffle.

This year’s co-chairpersons were Teresa Downs and Stephanie Marshall. Many players helped behind the scenes and on the day of the event to make this year’s Fun Day the best one yet. Special thanks go to Marcy Leland for making beautiful player coin purses for everyone and the Fun Day committee team, Sharon Wiltjer, Jeani Wiemelt, Mona Rod, Gloria Lamere, and Carol Simmons, along with the 13 dedicated Easts and players who donated their time, talents, and Mah Jongg themed merchandise to make this day so fun for everyone.

Next year’s Mah Jongg Fun Day is Monday, Jan. 20, 2025. Mark your calendars for a full day including four rounds of play, lunch, prizes, and more! We hope to see another great turnout from players throughout the community in 2025. If you are a local business and would like to sponsor the event, we will begin accepting business sponsorships on March 1, 2024. Please contact Teresa Downs at [email protected] for more details.