‘100+ People Who Care’ Fundraiser on November 15

Lisa Hunt

Save the date for our next fundraising event on Wednesday, Nov. 15, at 11:30 a.m.

Join us for lunch at the Ranch House main dining room and hear presentations from two local charities. (The names of the charities will be announced in October.) After listening to the presentations and having a question-and-answer time, participants will write a $100 check to their favorite nominee.

Our goal is to have 100 people donate $100 for a total of $10,000 (in one hour)!

If you enjoy giving financially to charitable organizations, and have one hour to give on Nov. 15, we hope you will join us. The Ranch House will offer a couple of choices of lunch options, plus beverages. The price of your lunch (and nonalcoholic beverage) will go toward meeting your annual $300 restaurant support fee. To reserve your space at lunch, contact Debbie Wallace-Laurer at 562-544-0094 or [email protected], or Lisa Hunt at 218-330-5936 or [email protected].

In the last four years, members of 100+ People Who Care have raised thousands of dollars for these local charities:

* Against Abuse

* Civil Air Patrol

* Hospice Charitable Fund of Casa Grande

* Santa Cruz Food Bank

* St. Vincent de Paul

* Seeds of Hope

* Teen Challenge—Home of Hope

* The H.O.P.E. Coalition of Eloy

* The Boys and Girls Club

* Valley Humane Society

Members of 100+ People Who Care may nominate their local charities of choice. Best of all, you write a check directly to the charity, so 100% of your contribution goes directly to the organization! There is no middleman or agency to handle or transfer the funds.

We welcome new members! For more information about joining 100+ People Who Care, please contact a steering committee member below:

Tom Moyer at 602-538-9680 or [email protected]

Gary and Terry Absher at 479-283-9616 or [email protected]

Lisa Hunt at 218-330-5936 or [email protected]

Ed Brown at 602-321-3570 or [email protected]

Debbie Wallace-Laurer at 562-544-0094 or [email protected]

Kathy Jue at [email protected]