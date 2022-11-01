“100+ People Who Care” Fundraiser on Nov. 16

100+ People Who Care is for you if:

* Your time is limited, but you love to give.

* You are willing to commit to one hour, twice a year.

* You want to learn about the amazing work being done by our local nonprofits.

* You want to be part of a caring and generous group of men and women.

* You want 100% of your donation to go directly to a local charity.

It’s simple: get 100 people to give $100 to designated nonprofits around us. The math is 100+ people x $100 = $10,000+ for a local charity in one hour. Done two times per year (semiannually), it becomes $20,000+ donated per year.

If $100 is too much for you, bring someone and form a team of two to make $100.

We help nonprofits assisting those most in need in our neighboring communities of Eloy, Casa Grande, and all of Pinal County.

Our next meeting is Nov. 16 from 3 to 4 p.m. in the Hermosa Ballroom—the bar will be open!

Our nominees to receive donations:

* Valley Humane Society of Casa Grande

* Hope Coalition of Eloy

Spring meeting results: At our spring meeting in March 2022, in one hour we raised $11,607. Our members and sponsors gave to three local charities in Eloy and Casa Grande.

Sponsorship and membership: Members are individuals, or teams of two. They write a $100 check each meeting directly to their chosen charity of the three. All members can recommend a local nonprofit. We select two or three randomly to present for up to 10 minutes. Our new group has already gotten to know eight of our great local charities. Sponsors are organizations or individuals that give at a Gold Level of $1,000+, a Silver Level of $500+, or Bronze Level of $250+.

Entertainment from 4 to 6 p.m.: The Girls Next Door band will offer up their music for dancing and fun. This free event is a way to celebrate your generosity. The doors will open to all Robson residents at 4 p.m., whether you attend the fundraiser at 3 p.m. or not. Plan to dance, sing, or just enjoy time with your friends and neighbors.

Contact information and joining us: Please contact one of us below for more information on membership and/or sponsoring 100+.

* Sue Golden at 330-345-8876 or [email protected]

* Rindy Avis at 720-234-3280 or [email protected]

* Roger Avis at 303-656-7100 or [email protected]

* Ron Hunt at 218-330-5306 or [email protected]

Thank you all for your very generous giving ways that make such a great difference!