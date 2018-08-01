Your 2018 Election Guide

Election Dates:
Primary Election: August 28, 2018
General Election: November 6, 2018
Voter Registration Deadline:
Primary Election: July 30, 2018 (passed)
General Election: October 8, 2018
Primary Election Candidates
Mayor: Joel G. Belloc; JoAnne “Josephine” Galindo
Councilmember: Jose Garcia, Lynnette Longoria “Cariño,” George Reuter, Andrew Rodriguez
Proposition in the Primary Election
Extension of the Alternative Expenditure Limitation (Home Rule Option)
Polling Places
Precinct 12:
City of Eloy Council/Court Chambers
628 N. Main Street
Eloy, AZ 85131
Precinct 13:
Toltec Community/Eloy Senior Center
3650 West Shedd Road
Eloy, AZ 85131
Precinct 14:
Eloy Santa Cruz Public Library
1000 N. Main Street
Eloy, AZ 85131
Precinct 22:
Pinal County Fairgrounds
512 S. Eleven Mile Corner Road
Casa Grande, AZ 85194
Find your precinct at: