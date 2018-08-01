August 2018

Your 2018 Election Guide

 

Election Dates:

Primary Election: August 28, 2018

General Election: November 6, 2018

Voter Registration Deadline:

Primary Election: July 30, 2018 (passed)

General Election: October 8, 2018

Primary Election Candidates

Mayor: Joel G. Belloc; JoAnne “Josephine” Galindo

Councilmember: Jose Garcia, Lynnette Longoria “Cariño,” George Reuter, Andrew Rodriguez

Proposition in the Primary Election

Extension of the Alternative Expenditure Limitation (Home Rule Option)

Polling Places

Precinct 12:

City of Eloy Council/Court Chambers

628 N. Main Street

Eloy, AZ 85131

Precinct 13: 

Toltec Community/Eloy Senior Center

3650 West Shedd Road

Eloy, AZ 85131

Precinct 14: 

Eloy Santa Cruz Public Library

1000 N. Main Street

Eloy, AZ 85131

Precinct 22:

Pinal County Fairgrounds

512 S. Eleven Mile Corner Road

Casa Grande, AZ 85194

Find your precinct at:

http://www.pinalcountyaz.gov/bos/Pages/VoterMapViewer.aspx. 