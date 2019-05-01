Wow! What a finish!

Dixie and Artie Wachter

We finished a fun, successful community season with a great game and party on Saturday, March 30.

Our next season will begin just after over-seeding in November.

If you are interested to be on our mailing list, please sign up at the Sports Center in the book on the counter, or email us at adwachter@aol.com.

We will keep you up to date on all future dates.

We are a group of players who have not played in 100 years but have fun trying. Several of our players have been recruited to the league and competitive teams.

We would like to thank all the volunteers that helped us from Robson Ranch and the softball club and thank you to all the community players; you were a pleasure.