Sara Cecil

Our monthly wine dinners are back and have been a huge success! We started the wine dinners again in June and had such a great response that we decided it was time to continue them monthly. Thank you to all the residents that have come out to enjoy Chef Stephen’s cuisine. He tastes the wine and matches them with the perfect pairing of fine wines from Breakthru.

Wine dinners start with a welcoming wine when you arrive and then are four courses paired with four wines for only $75++.