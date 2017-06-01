What the Architectural Committee does for you

Becky Sundin

Are you getting ready to make a change to your landscaping or would like to build a new pergola or install a fire pit in your back yard? Before you break out the miter saw, make sure to get your plans approved by our association’s architectural committee. Your Robson Ranch volunteer committee members consist of Jim Moore, Chair, Joe Garner, Darrell White, John Peterson and Jim Bunyea.

While it may seem arbitrary from an individual homeowner’s standpoint, the architectural committee looks out for the entire community. Aside from stopping residents from painting pink polka dots on their houses, the committee’s job is to make sure that the size and style of the project, the type of building materials being used and the overall look of the new structure adhere to the association’s design requirements. Not only does this keep the community looking cohesive, it also helps to keep property values up by preventing individual structures from standing out. Of course, it’s also important to note that unapproved structures might legally have to be removed at the owner’s expense, so save yourself money and headaches by getting approval before building.

So when you’re ready to start your new project or if the design of your project changes midway through building it, we’d like to hear from you.

The first step is to provide a copy of the ALC permit application along with the required documents (as outlined in the Architectural and Landscaping Requirements and Guidelines) to the Ranch House HOA desk. We will then review your plans at the next scheduled ALC meeting where we will make sure your plans are in compliance with the association’s design standards or help guide you through the process if your project changes. If we do find any issues we’ll let you know what they are and try to help you come up with other options. We appreciate all the hard work residents have done to make their homes and this community beautiful; help us keep this association looking great by keeping us in the loop of all your building projects.

If you have any questions on the ALC process please contact me at Rebekah.sundin@robson.com or stop by the Ranch House HOA office for further assistance.