What is chair aerobics?

Lois Moncel, Certified Personal Trainer/Group Fitness Instructor

Many have asked me just what is involved in the Chair Aerobic Class. Just like regular aerobics classes we raise the heart rate above resting levels and improve cardiovascular fitness. This class focuses on low impact exercise and resistance exercises to minimize bone loss. We focus on minimizing stiffness and pain in your lower back, hips, knees and feet and shoulders as well! Finally we incorporate balance work and stretching at the end of the class. The classes meet on Tuesdays at 8:30 a.m. and Thursdays at 9:00 a.m. If you have questions please contact Lois Moncel at moncellois@yahoo.com.