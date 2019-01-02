Welcome new Financial Committee members for 2019

Welcome to 2019! Here are your Finance Committee members and your Architectural and Landscaping Committee (ALC) members.

Finance Committee: Lois Sauers, Chair; Joe Garner; Bill Meyer; John Koski; Pat Sand and Doug Foley.

Architectural and Landscaping Committee: Jim Moore, Chair; Joe Garner; John Peterson; Darrell White; Jim Bunyea and Becky Sundin.

Both committees are made up of homeowner volunteers. We appreciate all the hard work that these volunteers put in as they serve on these committees reviewing financials, ALC applications, hosting meetings, etc. We are looking forward to another year!