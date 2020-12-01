Welcome Fused Glass Enthusiasts!

Doris Betuel

The Robson Ranch Fused Glass Club is up and running! All levels of artists are welcome! Beginner classes are held about once a month for any and all Robson residents who are interested in creating awesome works of glass plates, bowls, and vases. For those who enjoy a more free-form abstract technique, this craft also lends itself well to creating one-of-a-kind art pieces.

You do not need to have any glass experience to take the beginner class. We will walk you through each step of the process, and you will be amazed by the success of your first piece. Check out several of the projects that our new members have completed in the beginner class. Before long, you will enjoy the thrill of creating glass art that will wow your friends and family.

We are also planning several fun classes for members in the upcoming year, including how to make awesome jewelry, holiday ornaments, sun catchers, refrigerator magnets, and more! Please contact Doris Betuel at dorisbetuel@gmail.com or Mary Nunn at flyingnunn1947@gmail.com if you would like to take a beginner’s class or have any questions about our club!