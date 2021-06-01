Vagabonds Visit Willcox

Jill and David Riker

The Vagabonds RV Club spent a four-day, fun-filled rally in Willcox, Ariz. Willcox is in the heart of Arizona wine country, so we had a great time exploring many wineries. Friday afternoon we did a group wine tasting at Birds and Barrels Vineyards on their beautiful patio overlooking the vineyards. Andy’s Tex-Mex BBQ food truck was there to fix hearty Southwest entrees for us. Saturday night, we had a blind wine tasting event where we tasted five different Cabernet Sauvignons at different price points per bottle ranging from under $10 to over $70. The winner was a $50 bottle from Napa. The loser was a boxed wine that we disguised in bottles for the tasting. Guess our attendees know their wines! The wine tasting was followed by a gourmet Italian meal prepared by the KOA Kafe. On Sunday, we kicked off the day with “breakfast in a bag.” Each person was given two eggs in a Ziploc bag, added their favorite fixin’s like ham, bacon, peppers, mushrooms, etc., scrunched it up and tossed it into a pot of boiling water. In 15 minutes they had a yummy, made-to-order omelet! Sunday night, we had a chili cook-off with seven different chili recipes in the competition. The winner was a delicious chili with noodles, prepared by our lifetime member Jim Law. In addition to eating and winning, some members attended the annual Western Festival and Rodeo that was in full swing with barrel racing, bronco riding, and authentic chuck wagon grub. Other activities included The Art Car World in Douglas, Chiricahua National Monument, and Cochise Stronghold. Many thanks to the Willcox KOA Campground for hosting us. The staff was so friendly and accommodating, plus the KOA Kafe is outstanding! If you’re in the area, make sure you stop by for an overnighter or a bite to eat. The homemade pecan cinnamon rolls topped with ice cream are to die for!