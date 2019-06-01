Vagabonds RV Club holds largest rally in Willcox, AZ

On March 31, 2019, a group of twenty Robson Ranch RV’s gathered at the Willcox, Arizona KOA for a week of fun and sightseeing. The travelers had the option of many activities in the area that included touring Chiricahua National Monument; Fort Bowie; the Amarind Museum; wine producers; downtown museums and shops and the Art Car Museum in Douglas, AZ.

In the evenings, the group gathered for heavy appetizers, a blind wine tasting (Arizona and New Mexico wines won); a potluck dinner with entertainment by a local “cowboy poet” and his wife; an anniversary celebration and visits to local restaurants. On the second to last morning, the men cooked breakfast and served it to the ladies.

The KOA owners/hosts were very supportive of the rally, lighting a fire every night in the fire pit, serving the group pizza and just generally making sure everyone had a good time. To see pictures, please go to the Vagabonds Facebook page.

Rally attendees were Wagon Masters Diane DeFore and Ron Brothers and Assistant Wagon Masters David and Jill Riker, Caroline and Dave Anderson, Sharon and Gene Bond, Mary and Bob Burton, Fran and Steve Cassidy, Faythe and Sherman Daniel, Judi and Steve Gove, Dema Harris and Steve DeVilbiss, Renee and Lee Kleinjan, Gale and Danny Lammers, Rebecca and Tom McKinney, Becky and Wayne Moritz, Linda and Jeff Ottle, Terry and Dard Price, JoAnne and David Scott, Loretta and John Sutton, Linda Valli and Tom Logue, Lorraine and Jerry Walden and Gloria and Brian Younge.